Duku JOEL, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government is set to launch 25 years development plan, articulating key priorities and action plan for short, medium and long term development drive across all sectors in the state.

The event, which is underway at the Multipurpose Hall, Borno State Government House, Maiduguri, is hosted by the State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The 25-year Borno State Development Plan (BSDP) aims at restoring the age-old honour, dignity, and prosperity of Borno State while ensuring that all citizens and future generations have access to basic necessities and thrive at every stage of their lives.

The plan will incorporate a 10- year strategic transformation plan, with the objective of reaching a self-reliant Borno State, with over 70% productive population by 2030.

Dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari; Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development; Hon. Sadiya Umar among others

Details shortly…