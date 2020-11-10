We’re not job seekers, Buni replies critics

Says rumours of tenure elongation false

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the ruling party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has denied the allegation from some members of the party that he was scheming for extension of the tenure of the Committee.

President Buhari gave the approval for the registration when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Chairman, Mai Buni submitted the timetable for party the exercise to him.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, after meeting with the President, Buni said the approval was “In accordance of section 9.4 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as Amended).

“The Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee consulted all stakeholders and have organized for membership registration. The said Section 9.4 provide as follows:

“A Register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the Ward Level and be transmitted to the Secretariat of the Party at the Local Government Area, which shall transmit a copy to the State Headquarters, National Secretariat. Provided that the Party shall update its membership records every six months and remit updated copies to appropriate Secretariats.

“Thereafter, it shall be the responsibility of a member to ensure that his or her name is duly entered in the Ward Register.”

Buni said the committee was continuing the reconciliation efforts and are proud of the work done to secure Ondo state for the party and the return of high profile members such as former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Barnabas Gemade, to the party.

He debunked rumours of the committee elongating its tenure, saying that the allegations were false.

According to him, the committee was at the mercy of the party’s NEC, adding that it was only the NEC, which is the highest organ of the party that has the power to end or elongate their tenure.

He expressed optimism that the national executive committee will meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party.

On the 14 day ultimatum given for committee to step down by some members of the party, Buni said though everyone has the freedom of expression, the national executive committee has issued no ultimatum to the caretaker committee.

He, however, was not definitive on when a party convention is likely to hold, but said “it will happen soon.”

He further said that no member of the committee especially the governors was a job seeker.

Vanguard News Nigeria