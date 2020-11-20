By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Southwest, led by Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting, which took place in the President’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, held behind closed-doors.

Those in the visiting party included Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

All attempts to get a clue of what the meeting was all about or topic for discussion were unsuccessful as the visitors would not talk to State House Correspondents.