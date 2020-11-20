By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged corruption charges against suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the State House, Abuja.

In a ceremony in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House, the panel, led by Justice Salami, would be handing boxes of documents, believed to be volumes of the report to the President.

The Nation reports the panel was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in July and given 45 days to carry out the assignment but the timeframe was extended further after the panel requested more time.

Magu was accused of corruption and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

