Daily News

BREAKING: Buhari receives Justice Salami Probe panel report on Magu

By
0
breaking:-buhari-receives-justice-salami-probe-panel-report-on-magu
Views: Visits 8

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged corruption charges against suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the State House, Abuja.

In a ceremony in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House, the panel, led by Justice Salami, would be handing boxes of documents, believed to be volumes of the report to the President.

Read Also: Ozekhome, Magu’s lawyer clash over forfeited assets, anti-graft war

The Nation reports the panel was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in July and given 45 days to carry out the assignment but the timeframe was extended further after the panel requested more time.

Magu was accused of corruption and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Details shortly..

Polio: Jigawa LG immunises 46,634 children

Previous article

With Covid-19 Pandemic Dragging On, Some Countries Say They Can’t Afford to Fight

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News