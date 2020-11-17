By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly National Security Council, NSC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President at the meeting are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; and the Ministers of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magaji (retd.).

Others are the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi.

As at the time of sending this report, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) who coordinates the meeting was yet to come.

The Service chiefs in attendance are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi are also present.

