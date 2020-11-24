A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking approval for the confirmation of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on Tuesday at the resumption of legislative proceedings after a one month recess.

In his letter, President Buhari solicited for the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Mahmoud as INEC Chairman.

More to follow…