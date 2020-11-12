Daily News

BREAKING: Celebration as reinstated UNILAG VC resumes

By Damola Kola-Dare

It was a heroic welcome for reinstated Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

He resumed office amid celebration as elated staff members sang and danced.

Speaking at the university Senate Building foyer,a delighted Ogundipe, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and others ,urged members of staff to be united to move the institution forward.

” Let us all be united. It is not about academic or non academic staff; it is about UNILAG. Let us all work together


and allow peace in this institution,” he said.

Details shortly…

