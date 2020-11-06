Daily News

BREAKING: CJN swears in 8 new Supreme Court Justices 

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

The new Justices that took turns to take their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution, were Justice Lawal Garba, North West; Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Justice Addu Aboki, North West; Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Justice Adamu Jauro, North East; Justice Samuel C. Oseji, South South; Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North East, and Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South South.

Their elevation has increased the number of Justices on the apex court bench from 12 to 20.

