Emma Ujah – Abuja
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed has called for sanctions against CNN over its report of the alleged Lekki Toll Gate massacre.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja this afternoon, he said that the international news organisation goofed in the said report.
The minister insisted that the military fired a blank bullet at the Toll Gate and not even at protesters but into the air.
