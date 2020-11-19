Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed has called for sanctions against CNN over its report of the alleged Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja this afternoon, he said that the international news organisation goofed in the said report.

The minister insisted that the military fired a blank bullet at the Toll Gate and not even at protesters but into the air.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related