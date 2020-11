ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, Abuja has found a member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, guilty of lying under oath while filing the CD001 INEC form prior to the 2019 elections.

The lawmaker, who represents Billiri/Balanga federal constituency of Gombe State, was convicted following prosecution by the FCT Police.

The presiding judge has however set a different date for the sentence of the lawmaker after his lawyer pleaded for leniency.

More details later…