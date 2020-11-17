It was excitements on Tuesday as the Yaba Magistrates Court, Lagos, granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene.

The magistrate ruled against an application filed by the policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days.

Adene’s lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, said his client has been granted bail.

Jinadu had approached the court to grant his client bail on medical ground.

It would be recalled that the police had last week arrested Adene in Ikeja and taken him to the police command headquarters and then transferred him to the Area F Command before detaining him at the SCID, Panti.

Adene was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before he was brought back to Lagos on Sunday.