Breaking: Court grants #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele bail

Peter Eromosele
Eromosele

A Magistrate Court in Yaba has granted bail to embattled #ENDSARS protester, Peter Eromosele in the sum of one million naira and two sureties who must be family members.

The court also rejected a request by the police to detain Eromosele for another 30 days to enable them conclude investigations.

Eromosele is accused of providing financial aid to those who participated in the #ENDSARS protest which later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

More details later…

