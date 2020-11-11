By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission for the commencement of a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the 33 lawyers nominated by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment as judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ex-parte ruling on Wednesday, granted leave to the applicant to file a writ of summons for an order of mandamus compelling the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to perform his constitutional duties as contained in Section 256(2) of the Constitution by appointing the 33 persons recommended to him for appointment as judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The ex-parte application, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/828/2020, was filed by a lawyer, Oladimeji Felix Ekengba, Justice Ekwo noted that the leave granted the applicant is to enable him commence the process of initiating the writ of summons for an order of mandamus against the President and that it did not amount to granting the order of mandamus itself.

Details shortly…