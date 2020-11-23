By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) be remanded in Kuje correctional centre.

Justice Okon Abang made the order on Monday following Ndume’s failure to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trail before the court on money laundering charge and for whom, Ndume stood surety.

Justice Abang held that having failed to produce the Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail and having failed to show cause why he should not forfeit his bail bond, ordered that Ndume should only be released if he meets either of three conditions.

First is that he pays N500m bail bond into the Federation Account of the Federal Government and present evident of such payment in court or the FG sells the property situated in Asokoro, Abuja which Ndume pledge as security for the bond and present evidence of sale and payment of the N500m realised into the Federation Account or he (Ndume) produces Maina, who is believed to have now jumped bail, in court.

Ndume was immediately led away from the courtroom shortly after the judge’s pronouncement.

Details shortly…