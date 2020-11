By Robert Egbe

A Lagos High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square has ordered On Air Personality (OAP) Toke Makinwa to pay ex-lover and fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida N1 million for defamation.

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi gave Makinwa and her publisher 30 days to delete the said defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in their custody.

Details shortly…