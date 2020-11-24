A file photo of Faisal Maina.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has revoked the bail granted to Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial for alleged fraud to the tune of N58million.

Faisal Maina who is the son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina is also being accused of operating accounts that were used as conduits for illegal transactions.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday in Abuja, Justice Okon Abang revoked the bail of Faisal Maina for failing to appear in court as the defendant was also not represented by a counsel.

Justice Abang also ordered Mister Faisal Maina’s surety to appear in court at the next sitting as he adjourned the trial to November 25, 2020.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier on Tuesday commenced the trial of Abdulrasheed Maina in absentia.

As a result of the absence of the defendants and their counsels, Justice Okon Abang fore-closed their rights to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses who was present in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr Maina for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.