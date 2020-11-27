By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against Minister of Information and Culture and National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).

The Court said SERAP has no locua standi in the case as it is not a part of the matter.

Besides, the Judge described the case as a mere academic exercise.

SERAP had approached the court to stop the N5million fine imposed on some broadcast stations for infractions.

