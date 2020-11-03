Bisi Olaniyi, Benin city

The Edo State Government has adjusted the curfew time in the state to span between 10 pm and 6 am daily, effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The earlier indefinite curfew, necessitated by the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums, was later reviewed to be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., before the latest development.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said “The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10 pm to 6 am daily, as against 6 pm to 6 am. The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

He reiterated that the government is fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state.