Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

By Nwafor Sunday

Egypt would deport seven Nigerians for protesting without permit, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said on Monday.

Nigerians in Diaspora have joined youths in the country to protests against the activities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, and total eradication of impunity in the Police force.

However, while protesting in Egypt, the government authorities arrested eight Nigerians and detained them in Cairo.

Disclosing this via her Twitter handle, Abike said: “Update on the 8 Nigerians detained in Cairo for protesting without a permit 7 of them are to be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits. The only one that has Residency will get final clearance from the Minister of Interior.

“Of decent treatment while in detention, they will be released after thorough investigations on why they flouted the laws of the land, check the status of their residence permits, and they will write an undertaking not to embark on any acts inimical to the Egyptian laws.

“The Nigerian mission will continue to engage with the Egyptian authorities to see to the release of the Nigerian protesters, while NiDCOM will monitor the situation and give an update.

“However, to the best of our knowledge, there is no record of any release yet as speculated on some social media handle @Mochievous.

“We stress again that the protesters were not arrested in the premises of the Nigerian mission as we look forward to their speedy release.

“After signing an undertaking not to go against laws of Egypt. The Nigerian mission in Egypt is still appealing for leniency on behalf of the seven slated for deportation.”

