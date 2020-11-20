By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti has directed all newly-admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session to resume on Monday, 23rd November.

In a statement by the Head, Directorate of Information, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the university said the resumption includes pre-degree, diploma and 100 level students of the university.

Olofinmuagun noted the students are expected complete their registration exercise and resume for other academic activities.

“All returning students are hereby advised to take personal COVID-19 precautions by ensuring that they have their face masks and hand sanitizers with them at all times on campus.

“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has assured parents, guardians and all the returning students of adequate COVID-19 precautions and protocols which have been put in place by the university management”, he said.

Ekiti Assembly had in the week intervened in the face off between the university management and union leaders in a bid to put an end to the contentious issues in the institution.

Prof Olanipekun, had at the meeting, empathised with workers over the current situation in the university, saying the management was not oblivious of precarious financial situation in the institution.