Daily News

BREAKING: #EndSARS: Banks most looted, N2bn cash evacuated by Army

By
0
breaking:-#endsars:-banks-most-looted,-n2bn-cash-evacuated-by-army
Views: Visits 0

By Robert Egbe

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it evacuated over N2billion for banks affected by violence and looting during the #EndSARS protests.

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo said banks were the most affected by the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: BREAKING: #EndSARS: Most businesses looted, destroyed were Igbo owned – Army

He testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters.

Details later…

Man bags 17 years jail term for N42m fraud

Previous article

Diabetes: Novo Nordisk to offer free insulin to children in Nigeria, Ghana

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News