By Robert Egbe

The Nigerian Army has said that most of the businesses looted or destroyed in Lekki, Ajah, Sangotedo and nearby places were owned by people of Igbo extraction.

Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo stated this in his testimony at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters.

READ ALSO: Police get 14 days to detain alleged masterminds of looting

The Army is testifying following its invitation by the panel in the wake of the October 20 shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The Army has denied accusations that it shot and killed unarmed protesters.

Details later..