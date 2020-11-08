Daily News

[Breaking] #EndSARS violence: South West govs, ministers, security chiefs, stakeholders meet in Lagos

..As monarchs call for true federalism

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures toward rebuilding process aftermath of the massive destruction to public and private assets, Governors and ministers of the South West, security chiefs, traditional rulers and other stakeholders converge on Lagos on Sunday to chart a new developmental agenda for the region.

Details later…

