By Yusuf Alli and Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned CNN’s report of massacre of #ENDSARS protesters on October 20 by security agents.

It dismissed the report as a piece of “irresponsible journalism.”

The Federal Government said what is being portrayed so far was “social media massacre” or a “hoax massacre.”

It said the report was a case of massacre without bodies.

It asked international community not to be misled by posts on social media to impose sanctions on Nigeria.

It said CNN relied on unverified and doctored videos.

Details shortly…