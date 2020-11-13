By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The head office of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company along Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau has been gutted by fire.

Fire reportedly broke out in the top floor of the seven storey building around 6pm on Friday

The Director, Communication and Media Affairs of the company, Dr Friday Elijah, confirmed the incident to The Nation.

He said: “It is a fire incident, and as I’m talking to you the fire brigades have battled it, and we are yet to ascertain the extent of damage done.as it has been controlled.”

Media Officer of the company, Mrs. Saratu Aliyu, simply told our correspondent: “This is a wrong timing please call me later but keep calm, we are working on it.”

Details shortly…