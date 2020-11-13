Fire has Friday, gutted the headquarters of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company along Ahmadu Bello way, Jos.
Currently, there is total blackout in the city due to the fire incident. The cause of the fire is unknown as at this moment.
No casualty has been reported.
Details later:
