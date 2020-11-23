By David Adenuga Bauchi

Dr. Zuwaira Hassan, a former Commissioner of Health in the administration of Mohammed Abubakar, has died in a car accident.

The Nation gathered that the accident was said to have occurred on Monday morning at Zaranda village, about 36 kilometers away from Bauchi metropolis.

Hassan who is also the Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi died at the age of 46.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, Garkwu Adamu, who is also the younger brother to the deceased, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi.

He said; ” Yes, it is true; she died this morning in an accident at Zaranda village on her way to Bauchi from Jos, Plateau State.

“They were three driving in the vehicle when the incident happened. It is a really sad and tragic incident that you will just wake up with someone and the next moment, that same person is gone, it is really sad.

“She was really hard working and dedicated to her work. We will really miss her a lot.”