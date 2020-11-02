By Bose Adelaja – Lagos

Four people were rescued Monday, during multiple accidents which occurred on Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

However, the victims three males and a female were said to have been critically injured just as one suffered a severed limb.

The accident which occurred in the night involved an empty tanker with number plate XD 333 RBC and two commercial buses with number plates FXT 356 XV and KTU 178 XH respectively.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, all the vehicles were heading towards the same direction when suddenly the tanker veered off its lane and rammed into both buses leaving four of the occupants critically injured before they were rescued by emergency responders.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said the victims were stabilised by the Paramedics Unit of the Agency before being transferred to the Lagos State Trauma Center for further medical attention.

At press time, efforts were ongoing to recover the accident vehicles and tow them off the road to allow free flow of traffic in the axis.

The DG said traffic easing measures were in place while the Super Metro equipment has been activated .to the scene.

Vanguard