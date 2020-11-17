Breaking News

#FreeEromz: Court Grants N1m Bail To Eromosele

Peter Eromosele Adene during the #EndSARS protests.

A Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State, has granted bail to the embattled #EndSARS protester, Peter Eronmosele Adene, in the sum of one million naira.

The court granted the bail on Tuesday after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days, to enable them conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.

The embattled youth was arrested on November 7 by the police, for his involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

He was subsequently whisked to Abuja, the nation’s capital, days later, quickly sparking the trend, #FreeEromz.

More to follow.


