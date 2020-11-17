Yet to be identified gunmen have kidnapped twelve assistant-superintendents of police (ASPs). They were said to be abducted on their way to Zamfara from Borno state.
BBC Hausa, disclosed this, reporting that one of the abductees called his wife and asked her to raise N1m, noting that there would be trouble if she fails.
“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers.
READ ALSO: Niger Governor Sani Bello recovers from COVID-19
“I can’t tell you I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she was quoted as saying.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments