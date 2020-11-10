Gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped a younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State identified as Frederick Shaibu.

He was said to have been kidnapped while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin-city.

Also, it was gathered that the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

“I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you,” he said.

