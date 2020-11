Babawuro Tofai, the younger brother of Sabo Nanono, minister of agriculture, has been abducted in Kano.

Gunmen had whisked the victim away from his family house in Gabasawa local government area of the state on Monday morning.

One of the aides of the minister confirmed the abduction, saying the gunmen struck around 10am on Monday.

Abdullahi Haruna, police public relations officer in Kano, also confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing.