By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A police officer was killed in a midnight attack at the Toru-Orua residence of former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The deceased, The Nation learnt, is one of the police officers guarding the former Governor’s residence.

He reportedly died on the spot.

The bandits were said to have gained access to Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River.

Details shortly…