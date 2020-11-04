By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

A pregnant woman has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers onTuesday evening at Rigachikun, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

A source from the area told The Nation the woman and her husband were kidnapped and taken away from their residence.

The source said the wife was killed by the suspected kidnapers when security operatives engaged them in gun battle in an attempt to rescue the victims.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Kaduna Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige was yet to respond to inquiries on the incident.

But the source said: “Kidnappers stormed the house of the victims and went away with them, then security operatives chased them and in the process of fire exchange kidnappers shot the woman and she later died in the hospital.

“The women was pregnant and about to give birth before the ugly incident. She has already been buried according to Islamic rites.”

The kidnappers were said to have escaped with the husband.

Details shortly…