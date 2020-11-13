Daily News

BREAKING: Imo Assembly impeaches Speaker

By Samuel Oamen

The Imo State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the Speaker, Chiji Collins.

The Speaker, it was gathered, was removed from office by the lawmakers during a plenary at the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Owerri.

It was further gathered that the motion for the impeachment of the Speaker was supported by 19 out of the 27 members of the House.

Allegations such financial impropriety, high handedness, and gross misconduct, among others, were leveled against the Speaker.

