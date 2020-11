By Okodili Ndidi Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has rescheduled the postponed 15 bye-elections in 11 states to December 5.

The electoral commission had shifted the bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo and Cross River among others indefinitely from October 31 owing to the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country

