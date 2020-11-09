Daily News

BREAKING: Muazu takes over as INEC acting Chairman

By
0
breaking:-muazu-takes-over-as-inec-acting-chairman
Views: Visits 3

BREAKING: Muazu takes over as INEC acting Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

Air Vice-Marshal Ahmed Muazu (retd) has emerged as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC following the expiration of the 5-year tenure of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Reappointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had on Monday handed over the affairs of the electoral umpire, announcing the Muazu, a national commissioner would hold sway in the interim.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 27 reappointed Prof. Yakubu for a second term of five years. His reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Details later…

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

N156.4m ‘fraud’: Ex-NIMASA DG re-arraigned after four-year trial

Previous article

Fuel Scarcity Looms As PENGASSAN Declares Nationwide Strike

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News