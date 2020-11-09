By Omeiza Ajayi

Air Vice-Marshal Ahmed Muazu (retd) has emerged as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC following the expiration of the 5-year tenure of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Reappointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had on Monday handed over the affairs of the electoral umpire, announcing the Muazu, a national commissioner would hold sway in the interim.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 27 reappointed Prof. Yakubu for a second term of five years. His reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

