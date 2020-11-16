The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Monday released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results and fixed the national cut off marks at 142.

According to NECO; “16,713 candidates were absent due to the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.”

It said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, while presenting the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in Abuja said three students got the highest scores.

He gave their names as; Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio from Anambra State (199), Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Enugu State (198) and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun from Lagos State (197).

After receiving the results, Adamu said he was delighted with the speed with which the leadership of NECO conducted the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination despite the setbacks occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the #EndSARS protest.