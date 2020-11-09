Niger governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Bello disclosed this via his twitter handle.

He said he has proceeded on self isolation.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), Monday announced 300 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC said after some weeks of recording low number of cases in the country, the 300 new cases brings the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090.

The NCDC said that the country’s epicenter, Lagos State, reported 255 new COVID-19 cases, its highest number of single-day infections since August 22.

FLASH: @GovNiger, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Governor Sani Bello who revealed the news today said the result of his latest test came back positive and he had consequently proceeded on self-isolation. pic.twitter.com/qherCWNjIR — Governor Niger (@GovNiger) November 9, 2020

