By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Nigeria approved of last weekend’s rescue operation by the United States Special Forces, Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd.) has declared.

The operation to rescue a kidnapped American, according to him, was not a violation of the nation’s sovereignty.

He said the Federal Government granted the US all the needed support and permission to carry out the military operation.

The United States Special Military Force rescued an American citizen kidnapped by bandits in the northern part of Nigeria.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after he defended his Ministry’s budget at the Senate on Tuesday, the Minister said Nigeria gave permission to the United States “as a friendly country” almost as soon as it was contacted by the government.

He ruled out theories that the United States might have violated Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Magashi said the country was doing the best it could with what was available to the military to deploy adequate technology in its operations.

Details later…