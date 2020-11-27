A member of the House Representatives, Victor Mela, has been sentenced to one month imprisonment for lying under oath while filing the CD001INEC form prior to the 2019 elections.

A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, gave the judgement on Friday.

Mela of Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency of Gombe state was given an option of fine.

On November 10, he was found guilty of lying under oath in his CD001 INEC form submitted ahead of the 2019 general. The court found that the lawmaker lied about his citizenship. It was discovered that Mela has a British passport.

Last week Tuesday while reacting to the development in a tweet, Mela had said he would immediately file an appeal against the court’s decision, adding that he would continue to keep his legislative seat and discharge his duties.

He stated, “I would like to call on our friends, supporters and our sympathisers to remain calm as well as rest assured that I will challenge today’s perverse decision at the appellate court, immediately. In the same light, I will continue to discharge the functions of my office as the legislator representing the good people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, Gombe State.

“The House of Representatives seat which I occupy today as a result of your trust and believe in me remains intact. Together we shall prevail! Thank you all!”

Mela first made headlines in 2019 when he appointed 36 aides. He had said the appointment was geared towards empowering youths and putting food on their tables.