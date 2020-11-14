The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.
In a statement, Governor Obaseki said this was the only political appointment to be made for now.
He added that all other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021.
