By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

No fewer than four other governors witnessed the inauguration of Edo Governor Godiwn Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for second term in office.

The inauguration took place at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, was also present at the event with some other party officials while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by a government official.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress(APC) after he was denied the ruling party’s ticket in the primary election due to intra-party wrangling.

He later defeated the APC candidate in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for a second term.