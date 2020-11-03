Breaking NewsPolitics

BREAKING: Oyo Assembly Suspends 13 Council Chairmen Indefinitely Over Negligence Of Duties

After failing to submit their administrative reports, the Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended 13 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) indefinitely.

The indefinite suspension was due to “non-compliance to the resolution of the House on submission of the status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains to the House as requested.”

Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, the House Speaker, and other lawmakers unanimously decided to suspend those Caretaker chairmen after their failure to meet up with the October 23rd deadline.

Below are the 13 suspended LG and LCDA caretaker chairmen;

  1. Akinyele East LCDA
  2. Ido Local Government
  3. Oluyole Local Government
  4. Ibadan North East Local government,
  5. Lagelu West LCDA
  6. Ogbomoso Central LCDA
  7. Ogbomoso South LCDA
  8. Ajorosun LCDA
  9. Ibarapa North West LCDA
  10. Itesiwaju North LOcal government
  11. Oyo East Local government
  12. Soro LCDA
  13. Oyo South East LCDA

Below is a letter by the house:

