The Oyo State Government has taken full responsibility of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) and Ladoke Akintola College of Health, after Gov. Makinde and Gov. Oyetola of Osun State agreed to cancel their joint partnership, The Street Journal has learnt.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed to the terms of the joint ownership of LAUTECH after which it was formally dissolved,” he said.

The joint ownership of the school, prior to the separation, has always been an issue between the two states.

