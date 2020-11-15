Violent clashes among groups of hoodlums on Sunday afternoon led to pandemonium at Abraham Adesanya, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that recent clashes among the groups were followed by a series of robbery incidents on Saturday night, prompting Security operatives to intervene to restore calmness on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses say multiple gunshots were heard in the area after the arrival of the policemen who raided the area, popularly known as Bolar, a major hoodlum hideout.

After the exit of the policemen, the clashes escalated and hoodlums proceeded to set properties ablaze and loot stores. The incident caused traffic build up along the expressway in the area, with residents scampering for safety.

