They have taken positions at surroundings areas and positioned their vehicle in front of the entrance. Movement in and out of African Shrine is currently not permitted.

Seun Kuti had circulated flyers, publicizing a parley to deliberate on the lessons from the October #EndSARS demonstrations.

But the police warned against any gathering, citing the violence and arson that followed the agitation.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” a statement from the police read.

While Seun Kuti had decried the letter asking that the meeting not hold, terming it an infringement on his right to freedom of association, he insisted on going ahead with the meeting but not at African Shrine, out of respect to his family.

He however didn’t communicate the new venue where the meeting would hold.