A clash between Okada riders and men of the Lagos Task Force broke out on Tuesday afternoon, in Festac, Amuwo Oodofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

According to reports online, the clash has spread to Coker and Mile 2 axis of Apapa/ Oshodi Expressway.

The Okada riders also blocked certain roads in Festac Town after Policemen and task force officials conducted a raid and seized a large number of their motorcycles

Clash between LASG taskforce & okada riders. Burn fires & shootings is going on! Beware of that area.

