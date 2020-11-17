Breaking News

BREAKING: Riot In FESTAC Area of Lagos, Burnings, Shooting Going On (VIDEO)

By
0
Festac
Views: Visits 0

A clash between Okada riders and men of the Lagos Task Force broke out on Tuesday afternoon, in Festac, Amuwo Oodofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

According to reports online, the clash has spread to Coker and Mile 2 axis of Apapa/ Oshodi Expressway.

The Okada riders also blocked certain roads in Festac Town after Policemen and task force officials conducted a raid and seized a large number of their motorcycles

 

The Democrats Went All Out Against Susan Collins. Rural Maine Grimaced.

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News