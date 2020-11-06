Our Reporter

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented a report on properties damaged by hoodlums in Lagos to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa, Abuja.

The presidency in a tweet said, “President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday.”

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, said the report presented by Sanwo-Olu contained images of facilities destroyed in Lagos State.

The governor’s aide tweeted; “Governor @jidesanwoolu today, presented the report of the recent coordinated arson in Lagos State to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In the report were the images of public and private assets destroyed in the violence sparked by the hijack of #EndSARS protest.”