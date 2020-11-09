Daily News

BREAKING: Second wave of COVID-19 possible – NCDC

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Nigeria may experience a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said.

He disclosed this at the ongoing media briefing with reporters organised by the National Youth Service Corps on Monday.

The DG said the country must abide by the protocols and guidelines developed to avoid a second wave of the virus.

He warned that the virus was still around and more dangerous despite the drop in recorded cases.

Details shortly…

